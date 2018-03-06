Economy

16:26 06.03.2018

Poroshenko enacts sanctions against entities affiliated with four banks to prevent withdrawal of capital abroad

Poroshenko enacts sanctions against entities affiliated with four banks to prevent withdrawal of capital abroad

 Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has signed Decree No. 57/2018, which brought into effect a March 1, 2018, decision by the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine on personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions).

"Appropriate measures shall be applied to legal entities for one year. The sanctions are aimed to prevent the withdrawal of capital outside Ukraine in favor of entities affiliated with Public Joint-Stock Company Sberbank, Joint-Stock Commercial Industrial and Investment Bank [Prominvestbank], OJSC VTB Bank and OJSC BM Bank," the presidential press service said on Tuesday.

A relevant presidential decree was also posted on the president's website.

Interfax-Ukraine
