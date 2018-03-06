Economy

12:03 06.03.2018

Russia's latest actions show Nord Stream-2 should not be completed – Brok

Steps taken by Russia in recent weeks confirm the position on the inadmissibility of completing the construction and the operation of the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline, Head of the European Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee Elmar Brok has said.

"My position – and my country also agrees – that this shows that we do not need to allow the Nord Stream to be built," he said in Kyiv on Tuesday during a conference on the reform of the Ukrainian parliament.

Brok is a German politician, Member of the European Parliament and currently Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the European Parliament. He was elected on the Christian Democratic Union list and is a member of the European People's Party.

