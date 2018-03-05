Transit contract to stay effective until end of 2019 regardless of Gazprom's going to arbitration

The gas transit contract with Gazprom will stay effective until the end of 2019 regardless of the Russian company's plans to sever it through the Stockholm arbitration, a Naftogaz Ukrainy official said.

"If no agreements are reached within 45 days [the time allowed by the contract for pre-trial settlement] and if Gazprom goes to arbitration, the arbitration will last for years. In our view, nothing will happen from a practical point of view, the contract will stay effective until the end of 2019 [until the final date envisaged by the document]," Naftogaz Chief Commercial Officer Yuriy Vitrenko told a press conference in Kyiv on Monday.

The only possible exception is only if Gazprom takes actions outside the legal field, he said.