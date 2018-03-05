Economy

18:31 05.03.2018

Naftogaz, Gazprom could discuss aligning contracts with Ukrainian laws – Vitrenko

Naftogaz Ukrainy has written to Gazprom, suggesting that the two companies start talks to bring their contracts in line with the latest changes to Ukrainian laws, Naftogaz' chief commercial director Yuriy Vitrenko told a press conference in Kyiv on Monday.

Earlier he said that Naftogaz was going to send a letter to Gazprom, proposing to begin talks over reviewing the gas transit fee.

At the Stockholm arbitration Naftogaz argued the need for the fee review on the basis of the national regulator's new rules for price-formation on Ukraine's gas transmission services, Vitrenko said. Naftogaz also cited the talks it had proposed to Gazprom over the need to review the 2010 transit fee in accordance with the European rules.

