Naftogaz Ukrainy tightens security of gas transportation system amid crisis in relations with Gazprom

The defense and security structures have tightened security at Ukraine's gas transportation system facilities at the request of Naftogaz Ukrainy, Naftogaz Commercial Director Yuriy Vitrenko told a press conference in Kyiv on Monday.

"Security has now been tightened at all critical infrastructure facilities, including by the Ukrainian National Guard," he said.

Vitrenko mentioned a situation that occurred in Turkmenistan, when explosions occurred on Turkmen gas pipelines during a conflict with Gazprom.

According to earlier reports, Gazprom has reported its intention to sever the contracts for the transit and supply of gas with Naftogaz Ukrainy.