Energy Ministry forecasts 15-20% rise in electricity exports in 2018

Ukraine plans in 2018 to increase exports of electricity to the EU and Moldova by 15-20%, to 5.855 billion kWh compared to about 5 billion kWh in 2017.

According to the forecast for 2018, deliveries from the Burshtyn TPP energy island to Hungary, Slovakia, Romania are estimated at 3.6 billion kWh, to Poland at 1.2 billion kWh, and to Moldova at 1.055 billion kWh.

As reported, Ukraine in January-November 2017 increased electricity exports by 34.4% compared to the same period in 2016, to 4.708 billion kWh. In particular, the supply of electricity from the Burshtyn TPP amounted to 2.849 billion kWh, in particular to Poland some 780.1 million kWh, to Moldova some 1.079 billion kWh.

Ukraine in January-November 2017 exported electricity worth $221.96 million, in particular to Hungary for $127.545 million, Moldova for $51.65 million, Poland for $32.139 million, other countries for $10.626 million.