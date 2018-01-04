Kyiv plans to hold investment tender to build cableway for $21-22 mln

Kyiv Investment Agency plans to hold an investment tender to build a cableway from Poshtova Square to Trukhaniv Island in Kyiv for $21-22 million, Director General of Kyiv Investment Agency Oleh Mistiuk has said.

"We plan to present an investment tender to build a cableway from Poshtova Square to Trukhaniv Island across the Dnipro Rivver for $21-22 million. Then [we want to present] a project for seven interchange stations across Berezniaky and Rusanivka areas," he said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

Mistiuk said that the project would allow cutting time for a trip from Rusanivka or Berezniaky areas (the left bank) to the European Square.

"I have involved one of the Ukrainian banks to the analysis of the deal. We want to ask IFC [International Finance Corporation] to consider what demand on this project as a transport hub exists," he said.