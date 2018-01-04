NBU issues some 400 personal currency licenses in six months, volume of transactions reaches $9 mln

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) since July 3, 2017 has issued around 400 electronic personal currency licenses to individuals for investment abroad, Deputy NBU Governor Oleh Churiy has said.

"I think that the tool is of good demand. Almost in six months we have issued around 400 licenses. The sum of investment abroad today is not large - $9 million," he said on Radio Vesti on Wednesday.

As reported, from July 3, 2017 the NBU started issuing electronic personal currency licenses to individuals, other than entrepreneurs, to transfer foreign currency abroad for the implementation of certain foreign exchange transactions. An individual is able to transfer foreign currency abroad up to the equivalent of $50,000 per one calendar year on the basis of an e-license.

E-licenses allow individuals to transfer foreign currency abroad within the set limits to perform three types of foreign exchange transactions: investments abroad, depositing funds in their own accounts abroad, and transactions at the fulfillment of obligations to non-residents arising from life insurance contracts.