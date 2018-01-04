2018 State Budget foresees 21% increase for SBU, 37% for Foreign Intel Svc, 72% for military intelligence

Ukraine's 2018 State Budget allocates UAH 8.15 billion for Ukraine's SBU Security Service, a 21% hike compared to last year, UAH 1.78 billion for Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service – a 37% increase, and UAH 2.5 billion for Ukraine's Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, a 72% increase.

The information is contained in the law, titled "On the state budget of Ukraine for 2018," published on the website of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

Some UAH 7.737 is earmarked out of the SBU's budget for activities to ensure government safety, with UAH 13.8 million earmarked to the SBU's Anti-Terrorism Center. Some UAH 120.1 million is allocated to secure housing for SBU agents.