Economy

16:38 04.01.2018

2018 State Budget foresees 21% increase for SBU, 37% for Foreign Intel Svc, 72% for military intelligence

2018 State Budget foresees 21% increase for SBU, 37% for Foreign Intel Svc, 72% for military intelligence

Ukraine's 2018 State Budget allocates UAH 8.15 billion for Ukraine's SBU Security Service, a 21% hike compared to last year, UAH 1.78 billion for Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service – a 37% increase, and UAH 2.5 billion for Ukraine's Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, a 72% increase.

The information is contained in the law, titled "On the state budget of Ukraine for 2018," published on the website of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

Some UAH 7.737 is earmarked out of the SBU's budget for activities to ensure government safety, with UAH 13.8 million earmarked to the SBU's Anti-Terrorism Center. Some UAH 120.1 million is allocated to secure housing for SBU agents.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

Ukrainian Defense Ministry's funding to increase by 26%, UAH 59.8 bln to be allocated for army from 2018 state budget

National budget for 2018 announces over UAH 1.7 bln for housing for military servicemen

Revenue target of 2017 national budget met by 100%, in Dec by 83%

President signs Ukraine's state budget for 2018

President signs amendments to Tax and Budget Codes

President signs Ukraine's state budget for 2018

Cabinet okays arms trader Ukrspecexport's budget for 2018

Rada chairman signs bill on state budget 2018, hands it over to president

Rada votes down scrapping bill on 2018 state budget

National budget 2018 increases financing of financial service markets watchdog by 52.5%

LATEST

Ukraine has to introduce 1,500 intl and European standards for 2018-2021

Energy Ministry forecasts 15-20% rise in electricity exports in 2018

Two investors seek to create new residential district in Telychka area in Kyiv – Kyiv Investment Agency

Price of electricity sale to wholesale energy market 0.2% down in Dec

Kyiv plans to hold investment tender to build cableway for $21-22 mln

Kyiv plans to hold investment tender to build cableway for $21-22 mln

NBU issues some 400 personal currency licenses in six months, volume of transactions reaches $9 mln

Ukrenergo to conduct stocktaking of assets before March 2018

NBU updates requirements to inspections

Lawmakers propose returning VAT refunding for exports of rapeseeds, soybeans

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА