NBU updates requirements to inspections

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has updated the requirements to the organization and conducting inspections of banks and other persons eligible to the supervision of the central bank, the NBU has reported on its website.

According to the new regulations on planning and conducting inspections approved by NBU resolution No. 145 dated December 28, 2017 effective on January 4, 2017, the NBU board is to approve the plans of inspections. The stages of inspections have been patterned, and rights and powers of inspectors are clearly specified.

The new document envisages presenting the results of inspections to the committee for oversight and regulation of banks' operations, oversight of payment systems by the NBU and taking into account recommendations of the committee.

The NBU also determines the rules for inspectors how to behave if entities resist to the inspections and create obstacles for the proper conducting of the inspection.