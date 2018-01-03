Revenue target of 2017 national budget met by 100%, in Dec by 83%

Revenue of Ukraine's national budget in 2017 reached UAH 793.564 billion, which is UAH 221.6 million or 0.02% more than the target for the period, the State Treasury Service of Ukraine has reported.

The authority said that revenue grew by UAH 192.187 billion or 32% from 2016.

In December 2017, revenue of the national budget totaled UAH 69.092 billion compared with UAH 77.004 billion in November and UAH 61.669 billion in October.

In December 2017, the revenue target was met by 83% or UAH 14 billion less than the target, while the figure is UAH 11.142 billion or 19% more than in December 2016.

Tax revenue in 2017 grew by UAH 84.829 billion or 23%, to UAH 448.941 billion. Customs payments rose by UAH 71 billion or 30.8%, reaching UAH 303.305 billion. The customs payment target was made by 111.5% (UAH 31.262 billion more).

In December 2017, tax payments increased UAH 7.515 billion or 25.3%, totaling UAH 37.21 billion. Customs payments grew by UAH 8.738 billion or 41.8%. The customs payment target for December was met by 107% (UAH 1.998 billion more).

In general, the December target for the State Fiscal Service was met by 92.3% or UAH 5.624 billion less. Growth on December 2016 was UAH 17.449 billion or 46%.