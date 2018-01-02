Economy

18:38 02.01.2018

Ukraine starts 2018 with 14.7 bcm of gas in stocks

Ukraine starts 2018 with 14.7 bcm of gas in stocks

Ukraine started 2018 with natural gas stocks in its underground gas storage facilities in the amount of 14.693 billion cubic meters (bcm), according to public joint-stock company Ukrtransgaz.

According to Interfax-Ukraine's calculations, since the start of the heating season (October 24, 2017) as of December 31, 2017 gas stocks fell by 13.4% or 2.28 bcm.

In particular, on December 31, 2017, 37.42 million cubic meters of gas was pumped from underground storage facilities.

On December 31 one year ago, 42.48 mcm was withdrawn (leaving 11.993 bcm in storage), two years ago some 118.1 mcm (13.995 bcm), and three years ago some 94.22 mcm (11.461 bcm).

Thus, gas stocks in Ukrainian underground storage facilities on December 31, 2017 were 22.5%, 5% and 28.2% more than on December 31, 2016, 2015 and 2014 respectively.

In 2017, total gas pumping into the storage facilities exceeded its pumping from the facilities by 2.733 bcm, while in 2016, pumping from the facilities exceeded pumping to the facilities by 2.002 bcm.

In 2017, in January the largest amount of gas was pumped from the facilities (2.101 bcm or 67.8 million cubic meters a day), and the largest amount of gas pumped into the facilities was in August (1.667 bcm or 53.8 million cubic meters a day).

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

Ukraine's security service green-lights Polish citizen Stanczak's employment with Ukrtransgaz

Ukrtransgaz passes assets worth UAH 250 bln to branch GTS Operator

Explosion in Baumgarten to result in temporary fall in gas transit across Ukraine via Slovakia

Naftogaz finds no evidence of Paradise Papers info on withdrawal of funds to offshores by Ukrtransgaz board member Alekseyenko

Ukrtransgaz declares launch of Operator of Ukraine's GTS branch

Ukraine increases gas transit by 15.9% in Jan-Nov

Ukrtransgaz raises capital investment in GTS by almost 1.5 times in nine months

Ukrtransgaz, Gas Storage Poland holding talks on creation of gas consortium

Eight companies submit bids in Ukrtransgaz's tenders to supply 1.91 bcm of gas

PGNiG signs contract with Ukrtransgaz to store gas in Ukrainian storage facilities

LATEST

Ukraine sees 13.7% rise in gas transit in 2017

Ukraine posts 26.8% rise in imports of gas in 2017

Naftogaz Ukrainy sees 13.1% rise in gas transit in 2017, boosts production by 4.8%

Mobile communications operator lifecell continues talks on interconnection contract with Ukrtelecom

Limitations on tax-free express parcels from abroad slated for 2019

Yatsenyuk sells 30% of Espresso.TV for $1.5 mln

Port dues should be calculated taking into account investment – draft decree

Govt permits Biofarma Plasma to export blood preparations in 2018

Fiscal service narrows register of largest taxpayers by 1,230

Yanair starts selling tickets for Lviv-Batumi flights

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА