Ukraine starts 2018 with 14.7 bcm of gas in stocks

Ukraine started 2018 with natural gas stocks in its underground gas storage facilities in the amount of 14.693 billion cubic meters (bcm), according to public joint-stock company Ukrtransgaz.

According to Interfax-Ukraine's calculations, since the start of the heating season (October 24, 2017) as of December 31, 2017 gas stocks fell by 13.4% or 2.28 bcm.

In particular, on December 31, 2017, 37.42 million cubic meters of gas was pumped from underground storage facilities.

On December 31 one year ago, 42.48 mcm was withdrawn (leaving 11.993 bcm in storage), two years ago some 118.1 mcm (13.995 bcm), and three years ago some 94.22 mcm (11.461 bcm).

Thus, gas stocks in Ukrainian underground storage facilities on December 31, 2017 were 22.5%, 5% and 28.2% more than on December 31, 2016, 2015 and 2014 respectively.

In 2017, total gas pumping into the storage facilities exceeded its pumping from the facilities by 2.733 bcm, while in 2016, pumping from the facilities exceeded pumping to the facilities by 2.002 bcm.

In 2017, in January the largest amount of gas was pumped from the facilities (2.101 bcm or 67.8 million cubic meters a day), and the largest amount of gas pumped into the facilities was in August (1.667 bcm or 53.8 million cubic meters a day).