18:04 02.01.2018

Naftogaz Ukrainy sees 13.1% rise in gas transit in 2017, boosts production by 4.8%

National joint-stock company Naftogaz Ukrainy increased gas transit by 13.1% in 2017, from 82.2 billion cubic meters (bcm) to 93 bcm, the company has said.

"93 bcm is a record-breaking figure since the launch of Nord Stream in 2011," Naftogaz said.

Naftogaz said that the number of gas importers to Ukraine grew to 54. The company in 2017 opened a customs warehouse at Ukrainian underground gas storage facilities and now five European companies store gas in Ukrtransgaz's storage facilities.

The company bought 22.5 bcm of natural gas and first sent over UAH 100 billion to the national budget compared with UAH 60 billion a year ago.

According to the report, another subsidiary of Naftogaz Ukrainy – Ukrgazvydobuvannia – increased gas production by 4.8% in 2017, from 14.6 bcm to 15.3 bcm, a record-breaking figure in 24 years. One of the reasons of this growth was conducting 120 fracturing operations allowing production of 0.875 bcm of gas.

