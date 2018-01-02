Limitations on tax-free express parcels from abroad slated for 2019

Reducing the number of tax-free shipments of goods to individuals by international postal and express mail to no more than three within a calendar month with a total invoice value of up to EUR150 will come into force on January 1, 2019.

This is stipulated in the Law on Amendments to the Tax Code of Ukraine on ensuring the balance of budget revenue in 2018, which was published in the Holos Ukrainy newspaper (law No. 6776-d).

Starting with the fourth parcel, it will be subject to tax, duty and excise.

However, amendments regulating duty-free importation of goods in hand or accompanied luggage up to EUR500 (up to EUR 1,000 at airports) with a weight of up to 50 kg for those who has left Ukraine for more than 24 hours and enter the country no more than once during 72 hours became effective as of January 1, 2018, the document said.