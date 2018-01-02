Port dues should be calculated taking into account investment – draft decree

Ukraine's Infrastructure Ministry has proposed to take into account the basic rate and investment when calculating port dues.

This is outlined in an explanatory note to the draft decree of the ministry on the approval of methods for calculating port dues posted on the ministry's website.

The basic rate is the source of covering operating costs for the maintenance of the port infrastructure (GTS and other facilities). It is formed by the criterion of a sufficient source to ensure the safety of navigation, reliability, durability and safe operation of facilities. The draft for forming the base rate has already been drawn up. Now scientists are carrying out its estimated approbation.

The investment component is a source of covering expenses for implementing measures to modernize existing and create new facilities. Now the draft procedure for the formation of the investment component, its review and the mechanism of inclusion in calculating rates of port dues is being finalized.

In addition, the draft methodology for calculating the base rate has already included the following principles and features: the switch to a new base for collection of port dues - gross tonnage (GT); setting the rate of ship fee for the use of all parts of the water area (including anchorage, approaching channel); termination of a separate charging of the anchor charge, channel charge for traffic along the approaching channels of seaports (terminals).

The rates of the ship's charge are set for each seaport and differentiated according to the specialization of vessels in the following types: bulk carrier, tanker; container ship; RO-RO; passenger and ferry vessels; other cargo ships.

The collection of the channel charge is foreseen solely for traffic across the channels of state and international importance; berthing and sanitary port charges are levied at the same rate for each seaport per vessel a day within the water area.