Economy

17:35 02.01.2018

Port dues should be calculated taking into account investment – draft decree

Port dues should be calculated taking into account investment – draft decree

Ukraine's Infrastructure Ministry has proposed to take into account the basic rate and investment when calculating port dues.

This is outlined in an explanatory note to the draft decree of the ministry on the approval of methods for calculating port dues posted on the ministry's website.

The basic rate is the source of covering operating costs for the maintenance of the port infrastructure (GTS and other facilities). It is formed by the criterion of a sufficient source to ensure the safety of navigation, reliability, durability and safe operation of facilities. The draft for forming the base rate has already been drawn up. Now scientists are carrying out its estimated approbation.

The investment component is a source of covering expenses for implementing measures to modernize existing and create new facilities. Now the draft procedure for the formation of the investment component, its review and the mechanism of inclusion in calculating rates of port dues is being finalized.

In addition, the draft methodology for calculating the base rate has already included the following principles and features: the switch to a new base for collection of port dues - gross tonnage (GT); setting the rate of ship fee for the use of all parts of the water area (including anchorage, approaching channel); termination of a separate charging of the anchor charge, channel charge for traffic along the approaching channels of seaports (terminals).

The rates of the ship's charge are set for each seaport and differentiated according to the specialization of vessels in the following types: bulk carrier, tanker; container ship; RO-RO; passenger and ferry vessels; other cargo ships.

The collection of the channel charge is foreseen solely for traffic across the channels of state and international importance; berthing and sanitary port charges are levied at the same rate for each seaport per vessel a day within the water area.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

Infrastructure Minister announces plan to start restoration of aviation infrastructure in Donbas from 2018

Ukrainian Sea Port Authority to send UAH 966 mln to develop berth infrastructure by late 2017

Infrastructure ministry hopes to repair runway at Odesa airport in 2017

Infrastructure ministry warns of possible cancelation of lights to Dubai, Sharjah in coming days

Ukrainian infrastructure ministry proposes measures to develop electric car market, production

Kyiv seeks to send some UAH 23 bln to modernize infrastructure, transport by 2019

Dnipropetrovsk regional administration expects UAH 1.2 bln from EIB for rebuilding social infrastructure

Ukraine's Infrastructure Ministry to hold talks on cooperation with Hutchison Ports

UAH 3 bln earmarked for Donbas infrastructure restoration

Infrastructure ministry to revise all regulatory acts to simplify business development

LATEST

Ukraine sees 13.7% rise in gas transit in 2017

Ukraine starts 2018 with 14.7 bcm of gas in stocks

Ukraine posts 26.8% rise in imports of gas in 2017

Naftogaz Ukrainy sees 13.1% rise in gas transit in 2017, boosts production by 4.8%

Mobile communications operator lifecell continues talks on interconnection contract with Ukrtelecom

Limitations on tax-free express parcels from abroad slated for 2019

Yatsenyuk sells 30% of Espresso.TV for $1.5 mln

Govt permits Biofarma Plasma to export blood preparations in 2018

Fiscal service narrows register of largest taxpayers by 1,230

Yanair starts selling tickets for Lviv-Batumi flights

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА