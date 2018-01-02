Economy

17:07 02.01.2018

Fiscal service narrows register of largest taxpayers by 1,230

Fiscal service narrows register of largest taxpayers by 1,230

The State Fiscal Service has amended the register of largest taxpayers for 2018 published earlier and cut the number of enterprises by 1,230, to 1,364.

The State Fiscal Service posted the document on its website.

According to the order dated September 29, 2017, the register of largest taxpayers had 2,594 enterprises.

According to the amendments to the Tax Code adopted in December 2017, the largest taxpayer is a legal entity or a permanent representative office of a nonresident in the territory of Ukraine with annual income from all activities for the last four consecutive fiscal (reporting) quarters exceeds EUR 50 million (earlier it was UAH 1 million) or the total amount of taxes, fees and payments paid to the national budget for the same period exceeds EUR 1 million (it was UAH 20 million), if without customs payments this amount is higher than EUR 0.5 million.

Corresponding amendments were adopted at the request of the Office of Large Payers, which pointed out a significant increase in the volume of operations of all taxpayers. In this regard, the Office was to service another 1,200 enterprises, whereas the department should deal with industrial and financial groups, Head of the parliamentary committee on tax and customs policy Nina Yuzhanina said during the discussion of the amendment.

In 2017, the register of the largest taxpayers was expanded to 2,500 enterprises, which is 45.6% more than in 2016.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

Prodan expects at least UAH 33 bln revenues to state budget from customs in Dec

Almost 236,600 cars with foreign registration staying in Ukraine illegally – Fiscal service

Customs revenues reach record high of UAH 30 bln in Oct – Fiscal service

Some 98% of customs declarations filed in electronic form

Budget revenue from taxes 28% up in Jan-July

Ukrainians pay UAH 35 mln of property tax since early 2017

Fiscal service: Some 70-75% of Ukrainian goods exported under indirect contracts in Jan-Sept

Fiscal service again proposes floor tobacco prices

State Fiscal Service chief opposes tax amnesty in 2016

Fiscal Service: Expedient to again criminalize smuggling in Ukraine

LATEST

Ukraine sees 13.7% rise in gas transit in 2017

Ukraine starts 2018 with 14.7 bcm of gas in stocks

Ukraine posts 26.8% rise in imports of gas in 2017

Naftogaz Ukrainy sees 13.1% rise in gas transit in 2017, boosts production by 4.8%

Mobile communications operator lifecell continues talks on interconnection contract with Ukrtelecom

Limitations on tax-free express parcels from abroad slated for 2019

Yatsenyuk sells 30% of Espresso.TV for $1.5 mln

Port dues should be calculated taking into account investment – draft decree

Govt permits Biofarma Plasma to export blood preparations in 2018

Yanair starts selling tickets for Lviv-Batumi flights

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА