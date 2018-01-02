Fiscal service narrows register of largest taxpayers by 1,230

The State Fiscal Service has amended the register of largest taxpayers for 2018 published earlier and cut the number of enterprises by 1,230, to 1,364.

The State Fiscal Service posted the document on its website.

According to the order dated September 29, 2017, the register of largest taxpayers had 2,594 enterprises.

According to the amendments to the Tax Code adopted in December 2017, the largest taxpayer is a legal entity or a permanent representative office of a nonresident in the territory of Ukraine with annual income from all activities for the last four consecutive fiscal (reporting) quarters exceeds EUR 50 million (earlier it was UAH 1 million) or the total amount of taxes, fees and payments paid to the national budget for the same period exceeds EUR 1 million (it was UAH 20 million), if without customs payments this amount is higher than EUR 0.5 million.

Corresponding amendments were adopted at the request of the Office of Large Payers, which pointed out a significant increase in the volume of operations of all taxpayers. In this regard, the Office was to service another 1,200 enterprises, whereas the department should deal with industrial and financial groups, Head of the parliamentary committee on tax and customs policy Nina Yuzhanina said during the discussion of the amendment.

In 2017, the register of the largest taxpayers was expanded to 2,500 enterprises, which is 45.6% more than in 2016.