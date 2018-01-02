Economy

16:26 02.01.2018

Ukraine to purchase vehicles equipped with Roentgen apparatus for UAH 305 mln due to future special confiscation

Ukraine in 2018 will allocate UAH 305 million from the funds of the future special confiscation for the purchase of cars equipped with mobile X-ray machines.

The relevant provision is contained in the Law on the State Budget of Ukraine for 2018, published in the official parliamentary newspaper Holos Ukrainy.

In addition, funds from special confiscation will be used for social, labor and professional rehabilitation of disabled people, provision of housing for citizens, in particular, for Anti-Terrorist operation (ATO) participants, as well as for providing the population in rural areas with quality drinking water.

Earlier, in the previous version of this bill, it was assumed that the funds from the future special confiscation, in addition, would be aimed at strengthening the state's defense capability, investment programs and regional development projects, forming the infrastructure of the merged communities and developing the healthcare system in rural areas.

As reported, the Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yuriy Lutsenko announced in early 2018 a special confiscation of another UAH 5 billion of former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych and his cronies.

"We have a special plan to confiscate another UAH 5 billion. So, early next year, we will conduct this special confiscation, and I hope that this time the government will be more organized, and we will help start a number of criminal proceedings for negligence on those who took means, and could not bring them to people," he said.

Lutsenko noted that only UAH 5 billion had been used from the UAH 22 billion of previously confiscated funds, which were distributed in June, as of December 1.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

LATEST

Ukraine sees 13.7% rise in gas transit in 2017

Ukraine starts 2018 with 14.7 bcm of gas in stocks

Ukraine posts 26.8% rise in imports of gas in 2017

Naftogaz Ukrainy sees 13.1% rise in gas transit in 2017, boosts production by 4.8%

Mobile communications operator lifecell continues talks on interconnection contract with Ukrtelecom

Limitations on tax-free express parcels from abroad slated for 2019

Yatsenyuk sells 30% of Espresso.TV for $1.5 mln

Port dues should be calculated taking into account investment – draft decree

Govt permits Biofarma Plasma to export blood preparations in 2018

Fiscal service narrows register of largest taxpayers by 1,230

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА