Ukraine to purchase vehicles equipped with Roentgen apparatus for UAH 305 mln due to future special confiscation

Ukraine in 2018 will allocate UAH 305 million from the funds of the future special confiscation for the purchase of cars equipped with mobile X-ray machines.

The relevant provision is contained in the Law on the State Budget of Ukraine for 2018, published in the official parliamentary newspaper Holos Ukrainy.

In addition, funds from special confiscation will be used for social, labor and professional rehabilitation of disabled people, provision of housing for citizens, in particular, for Anti-Terrorist operation (ATO) participants, as well as for providing the population in rural areas with quality drinking water.

Earlier, in the previous version of this bill, it was assumed that the funds from the future special confiscation, in addition, would be aimed at strengthening the state's defense capability, investment programs and regional development projects, forming the infrastructure of the merged communities and developing the healthcare system in rural areas.

As reported, the Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yuriy Lutsenko announced in early 2018 a special confiscation of another UAH 5 billion of former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych and his cronies.

"We have a special plan to confiscate another UAH 5 billion. So, early next year, we will conduct this special confiscation, and I hope that this time the government will be more organized, and we will help start a number of criminal proceedings for negligence on those who took means, and could not bring them to people," he said.

Lutsenko noted that only UAH 5 billion had been used from the UAH 22 billion of previously confiscated funds, which were distributed in June, as of December 1.