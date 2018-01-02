Kernel, ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih, Illich Steel Works largest VAT refunds recipient in Dec

Kernel Trade was the largest recipient of VAT refunds in December 2017 for the second month in a row, which received UAH 732.545 million (UAH 1.04 billion in November), the State Treasury Service has said.

According to the State Treasury Service, the top five recipients of VAT refunds in December was the following: ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih was second with UAH 659.432 million (UAH 633.194 million in November), Mariupol Steel Works was third with UAH 656.42 million (UAH 671.433 million), two agricultural exporters, including AMD Trading Ukraine with UAH 477.041 million (UAH 343.4 million in November), and Zaporizhstal with UAH 407.011 million (UAH 305.218 million).

Nibulon LLC with UAH 388.452 million (UAH 335.7 million) was sixth and Azovstal was seventh with UAH 381.533 million (UAH 127.565 million).

Ten largest recipients of VAT refunds were also Myronivsky Hliboproduct with UAH 340 million (UAH 300 million) and Katerynopil Elevator with UAH 248.374 million (UAH 230 million).