Economy

18:47 29.12.2017

British company of Metinvest raises GBP15 mln loan

British company of Metinvest raises GBP15 mln loan

Metinvest B.V. (the Netherlands), the parent company of Metinvest mining and metallurgical group, has announced that Spartan UK rolling mill (Britain) had received a renewable line of trade funding in the amount of GBP15 million.

According to a company press release, the credit line is provided by Bank of London and the Middle East (BLME), the largest Islamic bank in Europe, with an initial term of 12 months and the possibility of its prolongation.

According Director for Trade Finance at BLME Chris Edwards, trade financing, consistent with the norms of the Sharia Islamic law, is not fully represented in the European market.

"Therefore, we are happy to use our unique position in London and the Gulf to work with Metinvest within this credit line," the banker said.

Metinvest CEO Yuriy Ryzhenkov, in turn, added that this is the first trade financing received by the British asset of the group in recent years, as well as the first Islamic financing for the company.

The main shareholders of Metinvest are SCM Group (71.24%) and Smart-Holding (23.76%), jointly managing the company.

Metinvest Holding is the managing company of Metinvest Group

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

Metinvest sees 39% rise in EBITDA in Jan-Sept

Metinvest intends to repay $6.5 mln interest income on eurobonds ahead of schedule

Metinvest repays $46.6 mln of interest and $10.1 mln of principal on eurobonds

Metinvset boosted capex 66% in H1 2017

Metinvset boosted capex 66% in H1 2017

Metinvest sees 20% fall in net profit in H1 2017

Metinvset sells 38% of products in Europe in H1 2017, 21% in Ukraine, 11% in CIS

European Commission imposes duties on hot-rolled flat products of iron made by Metinvest

Metinvest sees 9% fall in revenue in April on March, sees 41.7% rise in EBITDA

Metinvest ranks 37th among world's largest steel producers in 2016

LATEST

Ukraine introduces anti-dumping duties for fittings and wire rod from Russia for five years

Agriculture Ministry estimates grain exports in 2017/2018 MY at 41 mln tonnes

Share of bad loans in Ukraine's banking system 0.86 p.p. down in Nov

State register of medicines integrated into ProZorro within pilot project

Ukraine expands industrial rocket building cooperation with south-eastern Asian countries

Ukraine raises electricity production by 1.1% in 11 months

Ukrgazvydobuvannia announces tender for drilling another 42 wells for UAH 6.3 bln

Ukraine initiates anti-dumping probe into light bulb imports from Belarus

Zaporizhia NPP puts into trial operation complex for processing radioactive waste

State military order fulfilled 100%, new arms deliveries 56% - Ukroboronprom

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА