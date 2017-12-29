Agriculture Ministry estimates grain exports in 2017/2018 MY at 41 mln tonnes

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food forecasts grain exports from Ukraine in the 2017/2018 marketing year (MY, July-June) at the level of 41 million tonnes.

"We forecast exports at the level of 41 million tonnes," First Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Maksym Martyniuk told Interfax-Ukraine.

According to him, the main risk factor for the realization of this forecast is the growth of problems with logistics, while the issue of deficiency of wagons and locomotives is especially acute.

"Companies in Ukraine already buy their cars, but private locomotives cannot be used. In my opinion, Ukrzaliznytsia should focus on developing infrastructure and selling services for access to the railways," Martyniuk added.

As reported, with reference to the ministry, Ukraine in the 2016/2017 MY exported 43.9 million tonnes of grain.

Grain harvest in Ukraine, according to the State Statistics Service, in 2016 amounted to about 66 million tonnes.