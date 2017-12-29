Economy

17:48 29.12.2017

Agriculture Ministry estimates grain exports in 2017/2018 MY at 41 mln tonnes

Agriculture Ministry estimates grain exports in 2017/2018 MY at 41 mln tonnes

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food forecasts grain exports from Ukraine in the 2017/2018 marketing year (MY, July-June) at the level of 41 million tonnes.

"We forecast exports at the level of 41 million tonnes," First Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Maksym Martyniuk told Interfax-Ukraine.

According to him, the main risk factor for the realization of this forecast is the growth of problems with logistics, while the issue of deficiency of wagons and locomotives is especially acute.

"Companies in Ukraine already buy their cars, but private locomotives cannot be used. In my opinion, Ukrzaliznytsia should focus on developing infrastructure and selling services for access to the railways," Martyniuk added.

As reported, with reference to the ministry, Ukraine in the 2016/2017 MY exported 43.9 million tonnes of grain.

Grain harvest in Ukraine, according to the State Statistics Service, in 2016 amounted to about 66 million tonnes.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

Initiative to extend moratorium on land sale is political game – Agriculture ministry

Agriculture Ministry says 15% of winter crops could be resowed

Agriculture ministry initiates urgent transfer of agrarian companies to SPF

Agriculture ministry hopes to raise $1 bln of investment on restoration of irrigation systems in southern Ukraine

Agriculture ministry, grain exporters sign memo to guarantee food security in Ukraine

Ukraine exports 14.5 mln tonnes of grain by Nov 9 – Agriculture Ministry

Agriculture Ministry instructs Agrarian Fund to purchase rye, buckwheat by Dec 2015

Ukraine ’s agriculture ministry predicts grain harvest at 59.5 mln tonnes in 2015

Ukraine exports 5.5 mln tonnes of wheat by Oct 1 – Agriculture Ministry

Agriculture ministry says subsidiaries of Agrarian Fund could be liquidated

LATEST

British company of Metinvest raises GBP15 mln loan

Ukraine introduces anti-dumping duties for fittings and wire rod from Russia for five years

Share of bad loans in Ukraine's banking system 0.86 p.p. down in Nov

State register of medicines integrated into ProZorro within pilot project

Ukraine expands industrial rocket building cooperation with south-eastern Asian countries

Ukraine raises electricity production by 1.1% in 11 months

Ukrgazvydobuvannia announces tender for drilling another 42 wells for UAH 6.3 bln

Ukraine initiates anti-dumping probe into light bulb imports from Belarus

Zaporizhia NPP puts into trial operation complex for processing radioactive waste

State military order fulfilled 100%, new arms deliveries 56% - Ukroboronprom

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА