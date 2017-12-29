Economy

17:37 29.12.2017

Share of bad loans in Ukraine's banking system 0.86 p.p. down in Nov

Share of bad loans in Ukraine's banking system 0.86 p.p. down in Nov

The share of bad loans in the banking system of Ukraine as of December 1, 2017 was 54.9%, which is 0.86 percentage points (p.p.) less than a month earlier.

Relevant data were posted on the website of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU).

The total volume of the loan portfolio in November increased by 0.2%, to UAH 1.058 trillion.

The NBU also clarifies that the ratio of non-performing loans to the loan portfolio of state-owned banks over the month decreased by 0.36 percentage points, to 70.18%, foreign banking groups by 1.88 percentage points, to 43.42%, banks with private capital by 0.35 percentage points, to 24.21%, insolvent banks by 0.22 percentage points, to 58.44%.

The share of problem assets in the banking system, including off-balance liabilities as of December 1, was 29.24%, which is 0.22 percentage points more than a month earlier. At the same time, the total volume of such assets in November decreased by 2.16%, to UAH 2.104 trillion.

From March 2017 the National Bank launched monthly statistics on non-performing (default) loans, formed on the basis of requirements of resolution on credit risk assessment No. 351 of June 30, 2016. The resolution, in particular, defines a "non-performing asset/loan" as close as possible to the generally accepted concept of "non-performing exposures/loans" (NPE/NPL) in the world practice.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

Ukrgasbank repays NBU refinancing loans for UAH 2 bln ahead of schedule

Ukrainian banks' revenue in Jan-Nov 2017 decreases by 2.7%

NBU introduces annual assessment of banks' stability from 2018

NBU postpones deadlines for increase in banks' charter capital to UAH 300 mln for two years

Belarus' Paritetbank applies to NBU for acquisition of Russian Sberbank's Ukraine subsidiary

Prosecutors hinder probe into abuses at PrivatBank

NBU decides to liquidate Rodovid Bank

NBU declares Sberbank's banking group invalid

Ukraine's gross foreign debt grows by 2.06% in Q3, 2017

One candidate considered for post of NBU chief

LATEST

State register of medicines integrated into ProZorro within pilot project

Ukraine expands industrial rocket building cooperation with south-eastern Asian countries

Ukraine raises electricity production by 1.1% in 11 months

Ukrgazvydobuvannia announces tender for drilling another 42 wells for UAH 6.3 bln

Ukraine initiates anti-dumping probe into light bulb imports from Belarus

Zaporizhia NPP puts into trial operation complex for processing radioactive waste

State military order fulfilled 100%, new arms deliveries 56% - Ukroboronprom

Ukraine raises export of electricity by 34.4% in 11 months

Marfin Bank to be renamed MTB Bank

NCER will raise wholesale electricity price by 9.5% for Q1, 2018, another 6.1% for Q2-4, 2018

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА