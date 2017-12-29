Economy

16:51 29.12.2017

State register of medicines integrated into ProZorro within pilot project

The state register of medicines within a pilot project has been integrated into the ProZorro electronic procurement system.

According to a report posted on ProZorro, the integration of the register into the system will allow state customers to choose the subject of procurement from the drop-down list under the international non-proprietary name (INN), which standardizes procurement items and eliminates errors in drug names.

"Prior to integration with the Health Ministry register, state customers filled data manually, which led to mistakes, intentional ones, in the name of the subject of procurement. In addition, it was frequent practice to indicate a large number of INNs in one purchase and the description of the subject of procurement sometimes reached three pages," the report states.

As reported, in September the State Expert Center at the Ministry of Health of Ukraine announced the integration of the state register of medicines into the ProZorro system.

