Ukrgazvydobuvannia announces tender for drilling another 42 wells for UAH 6.3 bln

Ukrgazvydobuvannia has announced a tender for drilling 42 more wells with a total expected value of UAH 6.272 billion (VAT included).

According to a report in the ProZorro system, the tender is divided into seven lots of six wells each.

The company is ready to pay up to UAH 528.234 million for drilling (the estimated duration of drilling six wells is 441 days) on the first lot, UAH 955.251 million (734 days) on the second one, UAH 932.626 million (714 days) on the third one, UAH 865.884 million (655 days) on the fourth one, UAH 991.45 million (766 days) on the fifth lot, UAH 1.023 billion (794 days) on the sixth lot, and UAH 975.613 million (752 days) on the seventh one.

Tender proposals are accepted from January 18 to February 8, 2018.

As reported, Ukrgazvydobuvannia in late October 2016 announced a tender to attract external contractors to drill 90 wells (15 lots) in Kharkiv and Poltava regions with a total expected value of up to UAH 13.035 billion (VAT included).