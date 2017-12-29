Zaporizhia NPP puts into trial operation complex for processing radioactive waste

Zaporizhia NPP has put into trial operation a complex for processing radioactive waste, the press service of the station reported.

According to it, preliminary tests of the radioactive waste processing complex, carried out in mid-December 2017, confirmed the possibility of its introduction into trial operation. Tests of the complex on real radioactive waste with subsequent commissioning in commercial operation are planned for 2018.

"The project to create a complex for reprocessing radioactive waste at Zaporizhia NPP is being implemented to bring radioactive waste management system in line with modern requirements and to ensure the possibility of transferring radioactive waste to the final disposal. The modernization of the system will result in the creation of a full cycle of radioactive waste management," the press service said.

As reported, the construction of a complex for processing radioactive waste at the site of Zaporizhia NPP began in 2006. Its main task is to reduce the volume of solid radioactive waste accumulated and produced during the operation of the power units, their conditioning, burial and obtaining additional free volumes in existing storage facilities. The annual design capacity of the processing complex is 200 tonnes of solid waste and 70 tonnes of waste oil.

The cost of constructing a complex for processing solid radioactive waste at Zaporizhia NPP, approved by the Cabinet of Ministers, is UAH 662.179 billion.

Zaporizhia NPP is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe at an installed capacity. Its six PWR-1000 power units are built on the Soviet V-320 project. The first power unit was commissioned in December 1984, the sixth - in October 1995.

Energoatom is the operator of all four operating NPPs in Ukraine. It operates Zaporizhia, Yuzhnoukrainsk, Rivne and Khmelnitsky stations with 15 power units, equipped with water-and-water power reactors, with a total installed capacity of 13,835 MW.