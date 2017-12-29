State military order fulfilled 100%, new arms deliveries 56% - Ukroboronprom

Enterprises belonging to the state Ukroboronprom Concern in 2017 fully fulfilled the state military order and by 56% the state order for supplying weapons and military gear to the army and the security agencies, Ukroboronprom's press service said on Friday.

According to the press service, Ukraine's Armed Forces, the National Guard of Ukraine and other security agencies in 2017 received 3,673 units of military equipment, of which 2,053 are new and modernized weapons.

Armored fighting vehicles, artillery pieces, anti-tank missile systems, anti-aircraft systems are among weapons supplied. In addition, more than 50 Bulat tanks, several dozen armored personnel carriers (BTR-4 and BTR-3), new missile launchers, electronic warfare gear and high-precision missile systems were supplied.

Ukroboronprom said new weapons systems provided in 2017 included the Korsar anti-tank missile system, with a range of 2.5 km, produced by the state-owned Kyiv-based Luch design engineering bureau, which launched serial production of the system.

"In total, over a dozen weapons and military gear produced by Ukroboronprom have been delivered this year alone," the press service said.

More than 130 state-owned enterprises in the military industrial complex are part of Ukroboronprom, which was created by a presidential decree in 2010, including Ukrspecexsport and its subsidiaries. Pursuant to a law adopted by parliament in 2011, Ukroboronprom together with Ukraine's government is entrusted with managing military industrial entities belonging to the state.