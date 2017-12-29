Economy

13:11 29.12.2017

Ukraine raises export of electricity by 34.4% in 11 months

Ukraine raises export of electricity by 34.4% in 11 months

Ukraine in January-November 2017 increased electricity exports by 34.4% (by 1.204 billion kWh) compared to the same period in 2016, to 4.708 billion kWh, the Ministry of Energy and Coal Industry has told Interfax-Ukraine.

Energy supplies from the Burshtyn thermal power plant's energy island towards Hungary, Slovakia and Romania increased by 6.9% (by 183.9 million kWh), to 2 849 billion kWh.

Electricity deliveries to Poland decreased by 6.6%, to 780.1 million kWh.

Electricity deliveries to Moldova stood at 1.079 billion kWh against 3.7 million kWh in the eleven months last year.

Ukrainian electricity was not exported to Belarus and Russia in January-November 2016 and 2017.

At the same time, exports of Ukrainian electricity in November 2017 totaled 258.6 million kWh, which is 22.3% (74.3 million kWh) less than in November 2016.

In addition, Ukraine imported 44.4 million kWh of electricity in January-November 2017 (43.3 million kWh from Russia and 1 million kWh from Belarus), compared to 71 million kWh in the eleven months of 2016. The import is accounted under contracts of State Enterprise Energorynok (Energomarket) as in-process shipments.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

Govt approves export strategy of Ukraine until 2021

Ukraine raises cheese exports by 16.4%, imports by 42.8% in ten months

Kyivkhlib starts exporting products to U.S. in 2017

Ukraine exports almost 4 mln tonnes of grain since start of 2017/2018 MY

Rada prolongs increased export duty on scrap metal for another two years

Five more Ukrainian companies get right to export goods to EU

Food exports from Ukraine to UAE 19% down in 2016

Rada approves creation of export-credit agency

Ukraine exports electricity for $138 mln in Jan-Nov

Kyiv sends proposals to settle issue with round timber exports ban from Ukraine to Brussels

LATEST

Agriculture Ministry estimates grain exports in 2017/2018 MY at 41 mln tonnes

Share of bad loans in Ukraine's banking system 0.86 p.p. down in Nov

State register of medicines integrated into ProZorro within pilot project

Ukraine expands industrial rocket building cooperation with south-eastern Asian countries

Ukraine raises electricity production by 1.1% in 11 months

Ukrgazvydobuvannia announces tender for drilling another 42 wells for UAH 6.3 bln

Ukraine initiates anti-dumping probe into light bulb imports from Belarus

Zaporizhia NPP puts into trial operation complex for processing radioactive waste

State military order fulfilled 100%, new arms deliveries 56% - Ukroboronprom

Marfin Bank to be renamed MTB Bank

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА