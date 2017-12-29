Ukraine raises export of electricity by 34.4% in 11 months

Ukraine in January-November 2017 increased electricity exports by 34.4% (by 1.204 billion kWh) compared to the same period in 2016, to 4.708 billion kWh, the Ministry of Energy and Coal Industry has told Interfax-Ukraine.

Energy supplies from the Burshtyn thermal power plant's energy island towards Hungary, Slovakia and Romania increased by 6.9% (by 183.9 million kWh), to 2 849 billion kWh.

Electricity deliveries to Poland decreased by 6.6%, to 780.1 million kWh.

Electricity deliveries to Moldova stood at 1.079 billion kWh against 3.7 million kWh in the eleven months last year.

Ukrainian electricity was not exported to Belarus and Russia in January-November 2016 and 2017.

At the same time, exports of Ukrainian electricity in November 2017 totaled 258.6 million kWh, which is 22.3% (74.3 million kWh) less than in November 2016.

In addition, Ukraine imported 44.4 million kWh of electricity in January-November 2017 (43.3 million kWh from Russia and 1 million kWh from Belarus), compared to 71 million kWh in the eleven months of 2016. The import is accounted under contracts of State Enterprise Energorynok (Energomarket) as in-process shipments.