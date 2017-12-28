Govt approves fiscal plan of Odesa port-side plant for 2018 with multiple rise in profit

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved the financial plan of PJSC Odesa Port-Side Chemical Plant for 2018, providing for the company to receive net profit this year in the amount of UAH 13.009 million and its increase in 2018 to UAH 174.213 million (a growth of 13.4 times).

According to the document, the net income of the plant in 2017 will be UAH 2.414 billion, and next year it should grow to UAH 3.429 billion (an increase of 42%).

According to the financial plan, this year the enterprise plans to transship 2.137 million tonnes of ammonia and 140,000 tonnes of carbamide, and in 2018 some 2.160 million tonnes of ammonia and 40,000 tonnes of carbamide.

As reported, Odesa Port-Side Chemical Plant in January-September 2017 saw net loss rise by 8%, to UAH 604.113 million.