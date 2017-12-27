Economy

16:39 27.12.2017

EBRD issues EUR25 mln loan to MHP to build biogas plant

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has provided a senior loan of EUR25 million to PJSC Myronivsky Hliboproduct (MHP), a Ukrainian producer of poultry meat, grain and fodder, according to a bank press release.

"The loan will be used to construct and put into operation a 10 MW biogas plant in the town of Ladyzhyn, Vinnytsia region. The biogas plant will utilize chicken manure and other agricultural residues from MHP's poultry and grain operations," the report reads.

"By financing this project, the EBRD is helping MHP implement its long term strategy to develop "green energy" capacity, become self-sufficient energy-wise, reduce its environmental footprint and manage waste. This will be the second biogas plant for MHP and the largest biogas facility in Ukraine to date," the document states.

"The project will benefit from a $358,000 grant available under the EBRD's Finance and Technology Transfer Centre for Climate Change (FINTECC) program. It will support improvements in the technology of biogas production and the implementation of energy management system. It is expected that once operational the biogas plant will reduce MHP GHG emissions by 90,000 tonnes of CO2 equivalent per year," it says.

Myronivsky Hliboproduct is the largest poultry producer in Ukraine. It is also engaged in production of cereals, sunflower oil, and meat products.

