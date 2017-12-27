Kyivstar launches trial operation of Mobile ID service

Kyivstar mobile operator has launched the trial operation of the Mobile ID service, which enables to conduct the electronic identification of persons to receive the electronic services of the State Service of Ukraine for Geodesy, Cartography and Geology and the Online Justice House.

According to a press release of the operator, the period of the service trial operation will last from December 27, 2017 to June 1, 2018. During this period, a limited group of Kyivstar contract subscribers will experience the service before its commercial launch in the second quarter of next year.

During the pilot operation of Mobile ID, the continuity of the service functioning, its interaction with the systems of the state enterprise National Information Systems and the possibility of subscribers to identify the person using a mobile phone and a special SIM card will be studied.

"The service platform is working. Service providers, which will provide electronic services, have started connecting to it. First SIM cards with a special chip are being issued. An application for the state certification of the service has been submitted. And we are working on making the submission of documents for Mobile ID simple and convenient for subscribers," the press release reads, citing Kyivstar director for business development in the corporate market Yevhen Krazhan.