Economy

15:37 27.12.2017

Govt approves export strategy of Ukraine until 2021

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved the export strategy of Ukraine until 2021.

"It is important to make export promotion a constant, consistent and consolidated policy and in 2018 to launch the system of state support in the framework of this strategy," Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Trade, Ukraine's Trade Representative Natalia Mykolska said, representing the export strategy at a cabinet meeting on December 27.

The export strategy defines 20 markets in focus, as well as the European Union and the UK.

"We need to mobilize resources for markets in focus ... First of all, it is the European Union. Then we talk about diversification. We have historical markets such as Belarus and Georgia [in the export strategy]. We have exotic markets such as African countries, stable markets, including Switzerland, Japan, big markets such as the United States, small markets, but they are interesting for us, in particular the Philippines and Thailand, as well as the countries, with which we are in negotiations on a free trade area, such as Turkey and Israel. The establishment of special programs is foreseen for each of these markets, which will determine how we will increase exports to these countries," she said.

Among the most promising sectors for exports the strategy defines information and communications technology, creative industries, tourism, maintenance and repair of aircraft, machinery building, food industry and production of spare parts for aerospace and aviation industry. When selecting promising sectors, such criteria were taken into account as innovative potential and the possibility of attracting small and medium-sized businesses, the official said.

