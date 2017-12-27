Economy

13:53 27.12.2017

Ukrainian banks' revenue in Jan-Nov 2017 decreases by 2.7%

Revenue of Ukrainian banks, excluding insolvent, amounted to UAH 161.584 billion in January-November 2017, which is 2.74% less than in the same period in 2016, the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) said on its website.

The number of banks for the period from December 1, 2016, to December 1, 2017, was reduced to 86 from 98. At the same time, the assets of banks during this period increased by 1.53%, to UAH 1.283 trillion, and total assets (not adjusted for reserves for active operations) grew by 10.42%, to UAH 1.756 trillion.

The National Bank said the interest income of banks for the 11 months decreased by 11.28%, to UAH 111.961 billion, while the loan portfolio from December 1, 2016 to December 1, 2017 increased by 1.87%, to UAH 1.007 trillion.

Other operating revenues also decreased by 31.17%, to UAH 5.721 billion, other income by 2.76 times, to UAH 1.08 billion.

Commission income rose by 22.84%, to UAH 35.812 billion, revenues from trading operations amounted to UAH 6.018 billion, whereas for the same period in 2016 a loss of UAH 2.08 billion was recorded.

In addition, the banks in January-November 2017 posted UAH 992 million in revenues from reserves writeback, whereas for the same period in 2016 some UAH 1.582 billion.

Expenses of the banking system for the 11 months of 2017 amounted to UAH 159.758 billion, which is 13.66% less than for the same period in 2016.

Interest expenses decreased by 22.03%, to UAH 65.177 billion, while the total amount of deposited funds, including term deposits from other banks, grew by 0.9%, to UAH 895.264 billion.

Interfax-Ukraine
