15:31 26.12.2017

Ukraine's security service green-lights Polish citizen Stanczak's employment with Ukrtransgaz

Ukraine's Security Service of Ukraine has issued permits to Polish citizen Pawel Jozef Stanczak for employment as President of Ukraine's PJSC Ukrtransgaz, NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy's press service has told Interfax-Ukraine.

"The SBU has agreed. We're looking forward to signing a contract [with Stanczak] this week," the press service said on Tuesday.

As was reported, Naftogaz endorsed Stanczak as President of Ukrtransgaz way back in August 2017, but the SBU failed to issue documents that are necessary for his accession to office.

In November, Naftogaz transferred Stanczak to the position of Ukrtransgaz's vice president.

Stanczak earlier worked as Chief Technology Officer and member of the board of PGNiG Technologie S.A.

Ukrtransgaz is wholly owned by Naftogaz. It is a gas transmission company. Its services include natural gas transmission via trunk gas pipelines; storage of natural gas in 12 underground storage facilities; supplying natural gas to consumers; operation, reconstruction, and servicing of gas mains and associated facilities; capital construction of gas pipelines and other facilities; and production of compressed natural gas and filling vehicles with it at gas-filling compressor stations. The company also exports gas to European countries.

