Economy

10:13 23.12.2017

Dragon Capital buys warehouses of UVK logistics operator in Brovary

The Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU) has allowed subsidiaries SK Omega-1 Logistic and SK Omega-2 Logistic (both Kyiv-based), controlled by Dragon Capital (Kyiv), to buy warehousing assets from PJSC Alfa-Bank Kyiv.

The deal concerns warehouse facilities located at 8 and 68 at Obyizdna Doroha in Brovary, Kyiv region, the AMCU said in a statement.

However, the same address is mentioned on the website of a third-party logistics (3PL) operator, UVK Ukraine (Brovary, Kyiv region), as the location of its logistics complex and head office.

The second asset being bought by Dragon Capital, according to UVK, also belongs to that logistics operator.

According to Ukraine's state register of legal entities, individuals and NGOs, SK Omega-1 Logistic and SK Omega-2 Logistic are wholly owned by Dragon Capital Investments Limited (Cyprus). The latter's beneficiary is Tomas Fiala, a citizen of the Czech Republic and owner of Dragon Capital, one of Ukraine's largest investment companies.

SK Omega-1 Logistic and SK Omega-2 Logistic were registered in November 2017. Their core business is leasing and operations with real estate.

UVK Ukraine LLC is a 3PL operator, which has been working since 2001. The company provides warehousing, customs, brokerage and other services. It was founded and owned by Mykhailo Tkachuk. Its charter capital is UAH 1,000 (about $35 at the current forex rate).

