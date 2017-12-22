Economy

18:46 22.12.2017

Gazprom's price for Naftogaz to be equal to price on European gas hub

Gazprom's price for Naftogaz to be equal to price on European gas hub

The price of natural gas under a gas supply contract between Gazprom and Naftogaz Ukrainy, which is valid until the end of 2019, will be equal to the price on a European gas hub, in accordance with the ruling of the Stockholm arbitration court, Naftogaz Head Andriy Kobolev has said.

"The price will be reduced in the future... It will be close to the European price. To be precise, it will be equal to the price on a European hub, which we consider a significant improvement in the terms of gas purchase in Ukraine," he told journalists in Kyiv on Friday.

Kobolev said that according to the arbitration court's decision, the price for the second quarter of 2014 was reduced by 27.4%, to $352 from $485 per 1,000 cubic meters, and the same approach will be applied to future supplies, but the figure of reduction to the original contract formula will be different.

"In the future, Naftogaz will be able to buy gas at a price lower than originally envisaged in the contract," Kobolev said earlier in the day at a meeting with President Petro Poroshenko, while commenting on the court decision.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

Final figures about who owes who in dispute with Gazprom to be known in Feb 2018

Russia plans to start building Nord Stream-2 in near future - Kobolev

Kobolev expects new supervisory board to agree Naftogaz development strategy soon

Minimum annual investment to support stable operation of Ukraine's GTS is $200-300 mln - Kobolev

Gas supplies to Donbas by Gazprom are within framework of Stockholm arbitration – Kobolev

Ukraine could get at least $10 bln from sale of Naftogaz minor stake when its reform complete

Gas prices should not depend on political factors

Ukraine to propose involving European partner in GTS management in Jan 2018

Deposit authority suspends some licenses of Naftogaz

Naftogaz development concept sent to govt includes potential IPO

LATEST

Rada chairman signs extension of moratorium on farmland sale

State Food and Grain Corporation works in usual mode, handles financial payments on time

Dragon Capital buys warehouses of UVK logistics operator in Brovary

NBU postpones deadlines for increase in banks' charter capital to UAH 300 mln for two years

EBRD provides $350 mln syndicated loan to ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih steel mill

Ukraine's securities commission registers additional issue of over UAH 16 bln in PrivatBank shares

PM Groysman expects defense industry to drive Ukrainian economy in 2018

Naftogaz won't pay for gas supplied by Gazprom to Donbas, according to Stockholm ruling

Conflict between Danyliuk, Lutsenko will not affect IMF cooperation – Groysman

Groysman expects stabilization of hryvnia forex rate in Jan

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА