Economy

17:48 15.12.2017

Ukrzaliznytsia plans to use UAH 22 bln for capital investments in 2018

PJSC Ukrzaliznytsia plans to use UAH 22 billion for capital investments in 2018, of which about UAH 7 billion will be spent on railway infrastructure, head of the company Yevhen Kravtsov has said.

"Right now, we are just finalizing the capital investment plan for next year. I can say that we plan to use UAH 22 billion for capital investments in 2018. Approximately one-third of this money, which is about UAH 7 billion, will be spent on modernization, reconstruction of railway infrastructure," he said at the ceremony of opening the renewed branch Center for Railway Infrastructure Diagnostics.

Kravtsov stressed the main task for the company for the next year would be bringing the entire infrastructure to a proper condition, ensuring the maximum removal of restrictions on speed of trains, as well as raising speed to passport figures.

He also said that in 2018 it is planned to spend UAH 150-200 million on the program to provide Ukrzaliznytsia employees with own housing.

According to him, UAH 100 million was allocated for these purposes in 2017, and in late December 100 families of railway workers will receive apartments in the city of Synelnykove, Dnipropetrovsk region.

A number of other projects in this direction have been launched this year, but their completion is planned for the next year.

