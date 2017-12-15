Economy

17:35 15.12.2017

Decision to halt railway link with Russia not within Ukrzaliznytsia's competence - Kravtsov

Any decisions on limiting or stopping railway communication between Ukraine and the Russian Federation are not within the competence of PJSC Ukrzaliznytsia, acting board chairman of the company Yevhen Kravtsov has said.

"We are an operator and do not make decisions about opening or closing international communication," he told journalists in Kyiv, asked about the need to close this route.

He noted if such a decision is made at the ministry level and is supported by the government, Ukrzaliznytsia will only have to fulfill it.

"If to talk about passenger traffic with Russia, for us it is profitable. Speaking about cargo traffic, about transit, exports, imports, it is in a profitable range," Kravtsov said.

Earlier the Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine noted the issue of termination of railway and bus connection between Ukraine and the Russian Federation should be resolved.

