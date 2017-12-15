Turkish company will complete reconstruction of Kyiv-Odesa highway

Economy

15:53 15.12.2017

The Turkish company Onur will complete the reconstruction of the section of the Kyiv-Odesa highway from Kyiv to Bila Tserkva instead of Altcom Financial and Industrial Group, Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Volodymyr Omelyan has said.

"They (Altcom) promised (to complete the work) by the end of the year, they promised many times. I'm out of patience, international financial organizations too. As a result, they transferred part of the contract to Turkey's Onur, which will complete the work," he said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

The minister expressed hope that next year Onur will complete the work.

"In terms of quality, the difference is immediately visible. Where the Turkish company works we see normal European quality, where Altcom works - we have questions. I'm frankly dissatisfied, although I understand the difficulties for the company itself, but I'm tired of listening about problems for the third consecutive year," the minister said.

As reported at the beginning of March 2017, Altcom Financial and Industrial Group had to complete the repair of the Kyiv-Odesa highway by the end of 2017.

"We have agreed with Altcom, a multi-year contractor for the repair of the Kyiv-Odesa highway in Kyiv region, that this is the last year to repair this section. We will not continue this project, and I hope that this is the only positive scenario for them to complete the repair of those sites, which they had to do two years ago," Omelyan said.

