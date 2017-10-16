Economy

12:03 16.10.2017

Technopromexport to file counter-claim against Siemens on cancelation of part of turbine deal

Technopromexport to file counter-claim against Siemens on cancelation of part of turbine deal

Technopromexport (TPE) will file a counter-claim against Siemens on the cancelation of part of the turbine deal, a TPE representative said during a hearing.

The defendant's representative, asked by the judge whether they would challenge Siemens' lawsuit, responded in the affirmative, adding that TPE "would like to file a counter-claim."

"We ask that a small part of the deal be cancelled," the TPE representative said. This concerns a contract for turbines concluded between Siemens Gas Turbine Technology and Technopromexport on March 10, 2015.

"We have submitted all the documents," the representative of the Russian company said, referring to materials for the counter-claim.

A recess was announced at the hearing so that Siemens could have a look at the counter-claim.

