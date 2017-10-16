Finance Ministry expects to receive next IMF tranche by year end

Finance Minister of Ukraine Oleksandr Danyliuk expects to receive the next credit tranche from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) within the framework of the EFF program by the end of 2017.

"We expect to receive the tranche by the end of the year," Danyliuk said at a briefing in Washington on Sunday after a meeting with the IMF leadership the day before.

The minister noted progress was achieved in negotiations on the price of gas.

"We have not yet reached a final agreement, but we have moved forward, fixed certain principles. The negotiations are continuing," he said.

In addition, the minister announced the completion, together with the IMF, of the analysis of the draft law on pension reform.

"In general, we did not find any fundamental differences and I am confident that we will receive a positive response from both the World Bank and the IMF," he said.

Asked about the risks to the Ukrainian economy if the IMF tranche is not received by the end of the year, the minister expressed strong confidence that the funds would be received.

"We expect that we will get it," he stressed.