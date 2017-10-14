Economy

17:08 14.10.2017

Association of Japanese Entrepreneurs in Ukraine mulling investing in Odesa region

Leading Japanese companies are considering the possibility of implementing investment projects in Odesa region.

Relevant issues were discussed during a meeting of Odesa Regional Governor Maksym Stepanov with representatives of the Association of Japanese Companies in Ukraine, the press service of Odesa Regional State Administration reported.

"We feel how dynamically the region develops under your leadership, we believe that there are many investment and production opportunities here. We are reliable and long-term partners if we feel confident and know our investment are secure. We need to study all the risks, and we will prepare relevant questions to put forward for further discussion," the press service quoted General Director of Mitsubishi Corporation in Ukraine Kohei Tagawa as saying.

In turn, Stepanov confirmed their readiness to support investment projects at all levels and to provide all necessary information and assistance to expand mutual relations.

In addition, during a visit to Odesa, Japanese entrepreneurs met with Vice Mayor of Odesa Pavlo Vuhelman and learnt about infrastructure projects in the city initiated by the city council.

