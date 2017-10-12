Regional development ministry seeks to arrange offsets with Naftogaz's debtors in Nov

Ministry of Regional Development, Construction, Housing and Utilities Services of Ukraine intends to arrange offsets with heat and water supply companies that have debts to national joint-stock company Naftogaz Ukrainy in November, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Regional Development, Construction, Housing and Utilities Services of Ukraine Hennadiy Zubko said at a meeting in Kyiv on Tuesday.

Zubko said that the state would pay subvention debts to these enterprises (to pay the difference in the tariffs), and they are to send the funds to pay debts to Naftogaz Ukrainy. The rest of the debts of these heat and water supply companies will be restructured for the period of up to five years.

The debts are restructured under a law passed by parliament in autumn 2016. When the restructuring agreement is signed, new fines and penalties are not accrued, and all court hearings with enterprises placed on the restructuring register are suspended. Financial and economic operations of the enterprises will be unblocked, and arrests will be lifted from their assets and accounts.

Naftogaz said that as of October 3, 2017, consumers owed UAH 28 billion to the group. In a week the debt narrowed by 0.5% (UAH 141 million).

The main debtors of Naftogaz are heat supply companies and combined heat and power plants (90% of the debt) and direct industrial consumers (10% of the debt).