NBU permits banks, non-bank financial institutions to buy currency to place security deposit abroad

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has permitted banks and non-bank financial institutions to buy foreign currency under personal licenses issued by the NBU and send it to place cash security deposits on accounts of international payment systems outside Ukraine.

The NBU said on its website that according to NBU resolution No. 101 dated October 10, 2017 that took effect on October 12, the rules of applying exceptions for the ban on early payment of credits and loans in foreign currency received by residents from nonresidents were specified. The rules does not apply to all types of payments under some credit or loan agreements – payments on the principal of the debt, taking into account interest and other fees outlined in the agreement.

"The changes would help to ensure the proper conditions for participation of non-bank financial institutions in international payment systems and the further development of economic relations in Ukraine. They would not result in an additional pressure on the currency market," the central bank said.

Earlier only banks-participants of international payment systems were able to transfer funds to place cash security deposits.