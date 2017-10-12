Investment required to have larger GDP growth than draft national budget 2018 announces

Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman has said that investment is required to have larger GDP growth than 3% growth announced in the draft national budget for 2018.

The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine reported that on Thursday the prime minister met with representatives of business circles of Canada.

"The Ukrainian government is interested in development and success of international and local business in Ukraine and it is open for any proposals that would help to step up the process," the press service said.

Groysman said that Canada is a credible partner of Ukraine, and deep and strong political and economic ties historically unite our countries.

"The free trade agreement is a good chance of deepening cooperation, fill it with concrete steps through the implementation of joint projects and attraction of investment," the press service said.

The prime minister said that improvement of business and investment climate in Ukraine is a key priority of the Cabinet of Ministers.

"We plan 3% of GDP growth for next year. We understand that this is not enough, and we are ready to improve the figure. The question of attracting investment arouses," the press service said, citing Groysman.