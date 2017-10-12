Economy

10:26 12.10.2017

HARP signs one-year contract to supply bearings to Bulgaria's MetalAgro AD

HARP signs one-year contract to supply bearings to Bulgaria's MetalAgro AD

Kharkiv Bearing Plant (HARP), part of UPEC industrial group, has signed a one-year contract to supply bearings to the largest manufacturer of agricultural machinery in Bulgaria - MetalAgro AD.

According to the press release of the HARP, earlier MetalAgro AD used HARP AGRO bearings with a tight X-SHIELD sealing sold via HARP dealers.

"For several years of operation of agricultural machinery with the off-hand HARP AGRO bearings with a unique sealing, Bulgarian farmers have assessed their quality and reliability. Today, MetalAgro AD has decided to install only HARP products to the entire range of agricultural machinery and work with us directly, without intermediaries," Director of the bearings sales department of UPEC-Trading Vitaliy Buhrov said.

Under the contract, HARP will supply components in the amount corresponding to the need for bearings of the entire annual number of agricultural units sold by MetalAgro AD.

At the moment, the first batch of HARP bearings is already being prepared for shipment to Bulgarian partners.

These are HARP AGRO bearings with a tight X-SHIELD sealing and new bearings of UC Series (similar to YAR), ES (YET) and EX (YEL).

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

LATEST

Official delegation of Ukraine leaves for Washington to participate in annual meeting of IMF, World Bank Group

Energoatom switches to four-year planning of nuclear unit repairs - Nasalyk

Funded pension system should be non-public, employees should pay contributions, not employers

Government approves draft agreement with Switzerland to employ persons accompanying diplomats

Regional development ministry seeks to arrange offsets with Naftogaz's debtors in Nov

Auchan Retail Ukraine sells 20% of shares in Furshet retail chain

NBU permits banks, non-bank financial institutions to buy currency to place security deposit abroad

Investment required to have larger GDP growth than draft national budget 2018 announces

Kernel to invest $130 mln in construction of oilseed crushing plant in Khmelnytsky region by 2020

Germany provides UAH 100 mln in loans to SMEs – EU Delegation to Ukraine

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА