HARP signs one-year contract to supply bearings to Bulgaria's MetalAgro AD

Kharkiv Bearing Plant (HARP), part of UPEC industrial group, has signed a one-year contract to supply bearings to the largest manufacturer of agricultural machinery in Bulgaria - MetalAgro AD.

According to the press release of the HARP, earlier MetalAgro AD used HARP AGRO bearings with a tight X-SHIELD sealing sold via HARP dealers.

"For several years of operation of agricultural machinery with the off-hand HARP AGRO bearings with a unique sealing, Bulgarian farmers have assessed their quality and reliability. Today, MetalAgro AD has decided to install only HARP products to the entire range of agricultural machinery and work with us directly, without intermediaries," Director of the bearings sales department of UPEC-Trading Vitaliy Buhrov said.

Under the contract, HARP will supply components in the amount corresponding to the need for bearings of the entire annual number of agricultural units sold by MetalAgro AD.

At the moment, the first batch of HARP bearings is already being prepared for shipment to Bulgarian partners.

These are HARP AGRO bearings with a tight X-SHIELD sealing and new bearings of UC Series (similar to YAR), ES (YET) and EX (YEL).