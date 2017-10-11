Economy

13:08 11.10.2017

Metinvset sells 38% of products in Europe in H1 2017, 21% in Ukraine, 11% in CIS

Metinvest B.V. (the Netherlands), the parent company of the Metinvest mining and metal group, sold 38% of its products on the European market in value terms with Ukraine accounting for 21%, the Middle East and Northern Africa – 20% and the CIS – 11%.

According to an unaudited consolidated financial report, revenue from sales was $1.213 billion in Europe, up 27% and $669 on the Ukrainian market. In the Middle East and Northern Africa revenue was $628 million, 20% of total sales; in South-East Asia - $74 million (2%); in North America - $205 million (6%) and in the CIS - $348 million (11%).

Cost of sales rose 34% year-on-year to $3.006 billion.

