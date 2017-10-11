Ukraine sees production of milk decline by 0.9%, eggs rise by 1.6% in Jan-Sept

Production of milk in Ukraine in January-September 2017 (excluding the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea and Sevastopol, part of the ATO zone) decreased by 0.9% compared to the same period in 2016, to 8.109 million tonnes.

According to the State Statistics Service, egg production in January-September 2017 increased by 1.6% compared to the same period in 2016, to 12.117 billion units.

Production of meat (live weight) in January-September grew by 0.1%, to 2.275 million tonnes.

As reported, with reference to statistical data, milk production in Ukraine in 2016 decreased by 2.1% compared to the same period in 2015, to 10.387 million tonnes, eggs by 9.9%, to 15.11 billion units. In 2016 the country produced 3.294 million tonnes of meat (live weight), which is 0.7% more than in 2015.