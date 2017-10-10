Japan ready to supply equipment to Kharkiv military hospital

Japan is ready to implement a new project to supply equipment to medical facilities in the Kharkiv region, in which the ATO members are treated and rehabilitated, Minister-Counselor, Deputy Head of Mission of the Embassy of Japan in Ukraine Michio Harada has said.

"This is the delivery of equipment to the Kharkiv regional hospital," Harada said at a meeting with the governor of Kharkiv Regional State Administration Yulia Svitlychna.

Svitlychna said that the Kharkiv region is interested in implementing similar projects that contribute to strengthening the material base and medical facilities in which the ATO soldiers are treated and rehabilitated, and is also ready to participate in the continuation of the project on energy substitution and in the program of the government of Japan concerning the sphere of ecology, the press service of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration said.

"Kharkiv region can effectively implement those projects that Japan implements in Ukraine," Svitlychna said.

She also suggested that Harada consider options for implementing programs in the field of education and science, in particular the possibilities for upgrading the skills of Kharkiv teachers and students, including those from universities that train IT specialists.

In turn, Harada said that he plans to meet with representatives of Kharkiv IT companies and also suggested inviting representatives of Japanese companies to Kharkiv next spring, so they could see the opportunities that exist in the region.

Svitlychna promised that the necessary support would be provided by the regional administration for the preparation of such a meeting. "We will prepare all the necessary information and help gather business representatives who have an interest in cooperation in the field that will be of interest to our Japanese partners," she said.