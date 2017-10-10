Economy

12:17 10.10.2017

Prominvestbank increases charter capital by 25.4%

Prominvestbank (PIB, Kyiv) has increased its charter capital by UAH 10.302 billion or 25.4%, to UAH 50.919 billion, according to the unified public register of companies and individual businessmen.

As reported, the bank's shareholders at a general meeting on April 27, 2017 decided to increase the bank's charter capital by UAH 12 billion or 29.5%, to UAH 52.617 billion via an additional issue of shares. However, the bank issued a smaller amount of shares.

Prominvestbank was founded in 1992 and VEB owns 99.7%.

The bank ranked 13th among 88 operating banks as of July 1, 2017, in terms of total assets worth UAH 21.625 billion, according to the National Bank of Ukraine.

