Ukraine's Energy Ministry predicts growth of power consumption in 2018 by 1.4%

Ukraine's forecast balance of electricity for 2018 approved by Energy and Coal Industry Minister Ihor Nasalyk on October 2, 2017 envisages growth of electricity consumption by 1.4%, to 151 billion kWh, which complies with the pace of the expected growth of electricity consumption this year.

The ministry reported that electricity exports would be 5.88 billion kWh, which is 3.7% less than in the 2017 balance revised at the end of May 2017.

The decrease is linked to expected smaller supplies to Moldova (to 90 million kWh a month), while exports to Poland would increase from 80 million kWh to 100 million kWh. Electricity supply to Europe from the Burshtyn energy island would remain at around 300 million kWh.

Imports of electricity in 2018 is not planned (the same as this year).

The main sources of covering demand for next year are nuclear power plants (NPPs) – 84 billion kWh (0.5% down on 2017), thermal power plants (TPPs) – 49.76 billion kWh (1.6% up), combined heat and power plants (CHPPs) and cogeneration units – 12.12 billion kWh (5.1% up) and hydroelectric power plants (HPPs, 4.5% down).

Alternative sources (wind farms, solar power plants and other sources) would increase electricity transmission by 20.8%, to 2.03 billion kWh, pumped storage power plants – by 6.2%, to 1.81 billion kWh and isolated generating plants – by 5.2%, to 1.61 billion kWh.

Some 26.6 million tonnes of coal will be required for generation of electricity by TPPs and CHPPs in 2018. Anthracite coal consumption would decline from 7.08 million tonnes to 4.95 million tonnes.

Gas supplies for TPPs and CHPPs would grow by 8%, to 4.87 billion kWh, and fuel oil supplies would fall 74.4%, to 72,200 tonnes.