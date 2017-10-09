Economy

12:41 09.10.2017

PM initiates creation of working group to design bill toughening responsibility of law enforcers for harassment of business

PM initiates creation of working group to design bill toughening responsibility of law enforcers for harassment of business

 Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman intends to create a working group jointly with business to draw up a bill toughening responsibility of representatives of law enforcement agencies for harassment of business in two or three weeks.

"I am initiating today with you, together, the creation of a working group - very fast - to introduce in two or three weeks a bill to the parliament that provides the responsibility of representatives of law enforcement and controlling agencies, right up to the criminal punishment, for excessive pressure on the really working business," the prime minister said at a roundtable in Kyiv on Monday.

Groysman urged businesses to participate in drawing up the bill.

"I have a question: why are "corrupt officials in uniform" still not brought to justice? Those who press or create excessive pressure on a really working honest business in the country? It is very important that we resolve this not with words and promises, but with concrete legal actions," the prime minister said.

He also said that within 7-10 days the profile committee of the Verkhovna Rada should submit a bill on the Financial Intelligence Service (FIS) to the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

ЕЩЕ ПО ТЕМЕ

Ukraine starts calculating winter subsidy rates – Groysman

Poroshenko to endorse pension reform by Monday – Groysman

IOM and KfW will provide fiscal aid to displaced residents for self-employment, business

Groysman says 51% of Turboatom shares should be kept in state ownership

It is necessary to achieve economic growth of 5% of GDP in 2018 - Groysman

Ukraine needs to increase share of tourism in GDP structure - Groysman

Groysman promises to restore order at Ukrzaliznytsia

Ukraine could be 40th in Doing Business rating if country continues deregulation - PM

PM warns Naftogaz of abuse of monopoly, announces public renewal of supervisory board

Increased funding of emergency situation service among priorities of draft budget for 2018

ПОСЛЕДНЕЕ

PrivatBank's assets transferred to bank as payment of credits should be put up for sale via e-system - NBU

SPF intends to permit nonresidents to take state-owned property on lease

FAO launches $12 mln project to benefit Ukraine's forest-steppe

EU tariff quotas for imported goods to be expanded for 18 Ukrainian goods groups within five years

Poroshenko signs law on pension reform

Ukrainians sell $40.6 mln more than they buy in Sept

Kyiv's business court of appeals dismisses Sanofi-Avensis Ukraine's counterclaim against writing off UAH 50 mln in favor of fraudsters

NBU sends UAH 5 bln sixth tranche of profit for 2016 to national budget

European Commission imposes duties on hot-rolled flat products of iron made by Metinvest

PrivatBank replaces trustee for two eurobond issues

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА